Solstad Offshore offloads laid-up AHTS

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2023
Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore continues to further trim its fleet with the disposal of the fifteen-year-old anchor handling tug supply ship Far Sabre.

Delivery of the 2008-built AHTS to an undisclosed buyer has already been completed, with a minor positive accounting effect for the first quarter of 2023.

The Norwegian-flagged 2,350 dwt vessel has been in layup since 2019.

Solstad underwent a widespread clearout of its non-core assets as part of the debt restructuring. Earlier this month, the company also sold its entire fleet of 37 platform supply vessels for $577m to Houston-headquartered OSV owner Tidewater.

The transaction should close by the end of June this year, leaving Solstad with 41 vessels in operation and six, now most likely five, laid-up units that are considered to be sold.

