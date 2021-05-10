EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore offloads PSV

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 10, 2021
Solstad

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore said Monday it has sold its 2003-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Far Splendour to an undisclosed buyer.

No price has been revealed for the Isle of Man-flagged vessel. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates it is worth close to $1.8m

Delivery to the new owner has already taken place, and Solstad says the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Earlier in April, Solstad offloaded its 2006-built AHTS Far Strait for an undisclosed price.

