Solstad Offshore offloads seven ships for recycling

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has sold seven vessels for recycling. The vessels will be recycled at the Green Yard Feda and Green Yard Kleven shipyards in Norway.

The Oslo-listed firm said that the ships to be recycled are defined as non-strategic because “they are of older age and considered to be irrelevant for present and future markets.”

The vessels are Sea Tiger, Normand Atlantic, Normand Borg, Normand Neptun, Sea Pollock, Far Strider and Far Sovereign – anchor handling tug supply and platform supply vessels built between 1996 and 2008.

“These have all been in lay-up over a considerable time. This will allow us to increase focus on upgrades and emission reductions from our core fleet of modern offshore vessels going forward,” said Tor Inge Dale, Solstad chief sustainability officer.

The vessels will be delivered to the shipyard in the near future and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the fourth quarter.