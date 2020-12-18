Solstad Offshore picks up contracts for three PSVs

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded contracts for three of its platform supply vessels.

The 2014-built PSV Normand Surfer has been awarded a long-term contract in the UK North Sea with an unnamed operator. Commencement is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021 and estimated duration is 550 days with further options available.

Additionally, the contract for 2013-built PSV Far Spica has been extended with its current charterer through to December 2021. The vessel has been on contract to TAQA Bratani supporting a mobile drilling campaign in the UK North Sea.

Solstad has also been awarded a contract by Tullow Suriname for 2014-built PSV Normand Supra. The contract is due to commence this month, and is for a one well drilling campaign offshore Suriname. Duration is estimated at around three months, inclusive of vessel transit time.