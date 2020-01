Home Sector Offshore Solstad Offshore PSVs awarded extensions by Fairfield January 9th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Solstad Offshore has been awarded an extension by Fairfield Betula for platform supply vessels Far Symphony and Normand Aurora.

The contracts are now both firm through to the end of December 2020 and will commence in direct continuation of the current contracts.

Far Symphony has been on contract to Fairfield in the UK since April 2017, and Normand Aurora since January 2019.