Solstad Offshore receives grant to invest in green technology

Solstad Offshore has received a grant from Innovation Norway as it targets a 50% emissions reduction by 2030 across its fleet.

Solstad plans to invest more than NOK 300m ($34m) over the next three years for battery hybrid conversion projects linked to the NOK 87m grant from Innovation Norway. 11 vessels have been earmarked to be upgraded over the three-year period, making a total of 21 battery hybrid vessels in the Solstad fleet.

“This major grant from Innovation Norway allows us to step-up up our green technology investment program. The list of vessels includes some of our largest construction vessels that will after conversion contribute to considerable CO2 emission reductions,” said Tor Inge Dale, chief sustainability officer of Solstad Offshore

Solstad also announced a new contract for CSV Normand Maximus (pictured), commencing in the first quarter of 2022.