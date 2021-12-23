EnvironmentEuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore receives grant to invest in green technology

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 24, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore has received a grant from Innovation Norway as it targets a 50% emissions reduction by 2030 across its fleet.

Solstad plans to invest more than NOK 300m ($34m) over the next three years for battery hybrid conversion projects linked to the NOK 87m grant from Innovation Norway. 11 vessels have been earmarked to be upgraded over the three-year period, making a total of 21 battery hybrid vessels in the Solstad fleet.

“This major grant from Innovation Norway allows us to step-up up our green technology investment program. The list of vessels includes some of our largest construction vessels that will after conversion contribute to considerable CO2 emission reductions,” said Tor Inge Dale, chief sustainability officer of Solstad Offshore

Solstad also announced a new contract for CSV Normand Maximus (pictured), commencing in the first quarter of 2022.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 24, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button