Solstad Offshore scores $154m with CSV hat-trick

Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has won new contracts for three of its subsea construction vessels (CSVs) worth around NOK1.6bn ($154m).

The 2014-built Normand Vision has been fixed to compatriot subsea and offshore wind player Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, for three years with options for an additional two years. The contract will commence in January 2024, in direct continuation of the present agreement with Havfram.

Meanwhile, another Norwegian subsea services player, DeepOcean, has awarded an extension and a new contract for the 2014-built Normand Ocean. The contract is for two years with a one-year extension option attached. The vessel has been on contract with DeepOcean since 2014.

In addition, the 1999-built Normand Pioneer has been lined up to start a contract in November for a major energy company in South America for a period of 14 months plus an option for one more year.

The Skudeneshavn-headquartered firm also recently sealed deals in the renewable energy sector for a pair of CSVs. The 2010-built Normand Baltic has been fixed for the majority of Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, while a contract for the 2015-built Normand Navigator has been extended and is now firmed up to Q4 2023.