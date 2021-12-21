Solstad Offshore scores another PSV contract in UK

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has won another contract in the UK North Sea this month, this time for the 2003-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Normand Flipper .

The one-year firm contract follows the agreement last week for the PSV Far Spica, which has been operating for Repsol Sinopec since June 2020.

The charterer of the Normand Flipper has not been disclosed by Oslo-listed Solstad. The Singapore-flagged PSV has previously provided services in the UK for Premier Oil and, most recently, Harbour Energy. The new contract commences this month. No further details have been disclosed.