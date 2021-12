Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has won long-term contracts from Equinor for two platform supply vessels in Brazil.

The 2012-built PSVs Sea Brasil and Far Scotsman have been fixed for two years, with commencement in December 2021 and June 2022, respectively, in direct continuation with present contracts.

The contracts also cover extensions for two one-year options for Sea Brasil and a one-year option for Far Scotsman.