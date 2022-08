Oslo-listed vessel owner and operator Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension from Equinor for the 2008-built large platform supply vessel Normand Searcher .

The contract has been extended for one year to September 2023 and leaves the Norwegian energy major with four additional one-year options.

The 5,100 dwt Normand Searcher has been on contract with Equinor since 2017 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.