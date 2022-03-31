Solstad Offshore seals ConocoPhillips long-term extension for PSV trio

Oslo-listed vessel owner and operator Solstad Offshore has entered into new long-term contracts with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for three of its platform supply vessels.

The PSVs Normand Server, Normand Supporter and Normand Fortune, built between 2011 and 2013, will commence their new contracts in direct continuation of current firm charters, and stay fully utilised to Q1 and Q2 of 2027.

The vessels, which are fitted with battery-hybrid systems in addition to shore power, have been on contract for ConocoPhillips since 2018 and will continue to support the operator’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.