Solstad Offshore seals Equinor and Total extensions in Brazil

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded several contract extensions in Brazil with Equinor and Total.

Equinor has extended the contract for 2012-built platform supply vessel Sea Brasil, by one year through to December 2021, and Far Scotsman, by six months through to May 2022.

Total E&P has extended the contracts for 2014-built platform supply vessel Normand Swift and 2009-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Far Sagaris through to December 2020. The pair are supporting Total’s activities in the Lapa Field.

During the charter, Far Sagaris will be replaced by the 2001-built Far Scout as Far Sagaris is committed to a three-year contract with Petrobras.