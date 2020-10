Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract for 2012-built platform supply vessel Normand Skimmer with a major international company.

The vessel has been contracted for a period of five years, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020, to support operations offshore North Western Australia. It will be based at Dampier for the duration of the contract.

Normand Skimmer’s last contract was with Woodside in Australia, part of a six-vessel deal announced in November 2019.