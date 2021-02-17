Solstad Offshore seals new CSV contract by Global Marine Group

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract by Global Marine Group (GMG) for 2001-built construction support vessel Normand Cutter .

The contract will commence next month, in direct continuation of current charter with GMG, for a period of 120 days. Further options are available, which could extend the contract for up to 200 days.

The vessel will be used on GMG’s cable installation, trenching, maintenance, and repair projects both within the renewable energy and oil & gas markets.

Mike Daniel, managing director of Global Offshore, said: “We have been utilising the Normand Cutter alongside her sister vessel, the Normand Clipper, at Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm. We’re pleased to be able to agree a contract with Solstad which enables us to continue utilising this versatile vessel on our up and coming 2021 projects.”