Solstad Offshore seals three-vessel contract with BP in Australia

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract by BP Developments Australia for two anchor handling tug supply vessels and a platform supply vessel.

Anchor handlers Normand Saracen and Far Senator as well as PSV Normand Leader will support BP’s Ironbark campaign in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Western Australia.

Commencement is scheduled for the fourth quarter, and the vessels will be working with the semi-submersible rig Ocean Apex throughout the one-well campaign, which has an estimated duration of 90 days.

“This represents BP’s first drilling campaign in Australia for several years and Solstad are pleased to be the vessel partner of choice to support BP’s activities,” the company said in a statement.