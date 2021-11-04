EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore seals two-year CSV deal with MMT

Solstad

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has been awarded a charter contract by MMT Sweden, a subsidiary of Ocean Infinity, for the construction support vessel (CSV) Far Superior.

The 2017-built CSV will commence its contract in February 2022 for a period of two years firm with a one-year option attached. Commercial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The charter is the second win for Solstad’s CSV fleet in seven days. Last Friday, the Oslo-listed firm secured a minimum 350-day contract for the 2009-built CSV Normand Samson in South America.

