Solstad Offshore secures AHTS contracts in Brazil

June 16th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norwegian OSV operator Solstad Offshore has announced that it has secured contracts from Petrobras for the deployment of AHTS vessels Far Sagaris and Far Statesman.

The contracts are for a firm period of three years and the vessels will support Petrobras’ exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf. Both vessels will sail under Brazilian REB Flag and will be equipped with ROVs.

Commencement of the contracts will take place during September 2020, and the contract value is around $84.2m.

