Solstad Offshore secures another PSV extension with ConocoPhillips

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension from ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for another platform supply vessel.

The 2012-built Normand Supporter has been extended for one more year, keeping the vessel utilised until February 2023.

ConocoPhillips has two additional one-year options to extend the charter.

Last month, the operator extended the charter for the 2011-built PSV Normand Server until January 2023.