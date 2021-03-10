Solstad Offshore secures contracts for four PSVs

Solstad Offshore has secured contracts for of its four platform supply vessels for work in the UK North Sea.

Total has awarded Solstad a term contract for Normand Springer. The vessel will be utilised to support Total’s UK North Sea assets for a charter period lasting one year firm, plus a one year option. The contract will commence in March.

Additionally, Equinor has awarded Solstad two contracts for PSVs for an upcoming drilling campaign in the UK North Sea. Normand Sitella and Sea Falcon have both been contracted on a one well firm basis, commencing in the second quarter, to support the semi-submersible drilling rig West Hercules with one option well thereafter.

Lastly, Serica Energy has awarded Solstad a one well firm contract for Normand Service for work in the UK North Sea. The contract will commence in March, supporting the jack-up drilling rig Maersk Resilient.