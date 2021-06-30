EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore secures CSV contract extension

Adis AjdinJune 30, 2021
Solstad Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a contract with Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, for the 2014-built construction support vessel Normand Vision.

The contract will begin as a direct continuation of the existing agreement between the parties. The firm period of the contract covers the majority of 2022 with options for further extensions, Solstad said on Wednesday.

The Oslo-listed firm landed another CSV contract this month with subsea services player DeepOcean for its 2014-built Normand Ocean.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

