Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract from Shell for its platform supply vessel PSV Normand Starling for work in Brazilian waters.

A two-year firm deal commences in direct continuation of the current contract the 2013-built Normand Starling has with Shell in Brazil.

The award follows Solstad PSV quartet recently securing work for Total, Equinor and Serica Energy in the UK North Sea.