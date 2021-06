Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore has landed long-term contracts with UK-based Harbour Energy for two platform supply vessels.

A two-year firm deal will see the 2014-built PSV duo Normand Service and Normand Supra support Harbour Energy’s UK North Sea assets.

The contracts will commence in June and August this year and come with an option for two additional years.

Earlier in March this year, Solstad PSV quartet secured work for Total, Equinor and Serica Energy, also in the UK North Sea.