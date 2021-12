Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a term contract with a North Sea operator for the platform supply vessel Far Spica .

The 2013-built vessel has been contracted for a period of one-year firm, with further options for up to two years, commencing December 2021 and in direct continuation of the vessel’s current contract.

VesselsValue data shows the vessel has been working for Repsol Sinopec since June 2020. Day rates were not disclosed.