Solstad Offshore secures UK PSV contract

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has secured a new contract from a UK operator for the 2013-built large platform supply vessel Sea Falcon in the UK North Sea.

The contract is for 18 months, plus a one-year option, scheduled to commence during the third quarter of this year.

The vessel will join another 2013-built PSV Sea Forth, that started its up to a three-year contract for the same operator in April.

Sea Falcon was previously contracted by Equinor to support a drilling campaign in the UK North Sea in Q2 this year.