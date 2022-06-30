Solstad Offshore secures work for CSV pair

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded a new contract and one extension for its construction support vessels in the Americas.

The 2001-built Normand Cutter has been booked by an undisclosed client in South America for a firm charter period of 460 days to support decommissioning activities. The contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and comes with options attached for a further 480-day extension.

Meanwhile, Subtec of Mexico has exercised the option to extend the contract for the 2015-built Normand Sentinel by one year until December 31, 2023, with a one-year option remaining. The vessel has been working for Subtec in the Gulf of Mexico since 2015.

The Oslo-listed Solstad said the contracts are worth around NOK540m ($55m).