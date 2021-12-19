Solstad Offshore sells AHTS

Solstad Offshore, through subsidiary Farstad Supply, has sold its twenty-year-old anchor handling tug supply, Far Scout , to undisclosed buyers.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the fourth quarter.

No price has been revealed for the UK-flagged AHTS. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates it is worth around $3.5m.

In April last year, the Norwegian offshore vessel owner set out to trim its fleet to a core of 90 vessels, with 37 older vessels to be sold or scrapped.