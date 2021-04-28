EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore sells another AHTS, Eidesvik Offshore offloads PSV

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 29, 2021
Sales in the offshore supply vessel market continue with two Norwegian shipowners offloading an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel and a platform supply vessel (PSV) to undisclosed buyers.

Solstad Offshore has sold its 2006-built AHTS Far Strait for an undisclosed price. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates the Singapore-flagged vessel at close to $4.2m. Earlier in March, the company offloaded 2003-built AHTS pair.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad says the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Compatriot Eidesvik Offshore has disposed of its 2006-built PSV Viking Athene. Transaction details have not been made public. VesselsValue has put a $3m price tag on the Norwegian-flagged vessel.

Delivery took place on April 28, and will see the PSV exit the North Sea supply market and be utilised by the new owner as a farming service vessel.

Eidesvik said the sale will result in an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

