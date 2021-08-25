EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore sells another AHTS

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 25, 2021
0 14 Less than a minute
Solstad Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore continues to trim its fleet with the sale of another anchor handling tug supply vessel Nor Tigerfish to undisclosed buyers. No price was revealed for the 2007-built AHTS.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the third quarter. VesselsValue estimates the vessel is worth $1.74m.

The latest transaction marks Solstad’s third AHTS disposal this month. The Oslo-listed shipowner has recently offloaded the 1999-built Normand Progress and Sea Panther.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 25, 2021
0 14 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button