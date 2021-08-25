Solstad Offshore sells another AHTS

Norway’s Solstad Offshore continues to trim its fleet with the sale of another anchor handling tug supply vessel Nor Tigerfish to undisclosed buyers. No price was revealed for the 2007-built AHTS.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the third quarter. VesselsValue estimates the vessel is worth $1.74m.

The latest transaction marks Solstad’s third AHTS disposal this month. The Oslo-listed shipowner has recently offloaded the 1999-built Normand Progress and Sea Panther.