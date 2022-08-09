Solstad Offshore sells another PSV

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore is continuing to offload non-core ships with the latest sale of the 2008-built platform supply vessel.

The Oslo-listed firm has sold the Normand Sira to an undisclosed buyer. No price has been revealed for the 3,600 dwt PSV, which VesselsValue estimates as worth $7m.

Delivery of the vessel has already been completed, with a minor positive accounting effect for the third quarter of 2022, Solstad said in a regulatory filing.

Solstad closed its 36-ship clearout programme as part of the financial restructuring in April but continued to further trim its fleet. Last month, the Skudeneshavn-headquartered firm sold the 2005-built PSV Normand Aurora.