Solstad Offshore sells another PSV

Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore said Tuesday it has sold its 2007-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Far Spirit , adding to the sale of two PSVs last month.

No price has been revealed for the Isle of Man-flagged vessel. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates it is worth around $3.25m.

Delivery to an undisclosed buyer has already taken place, and Solstad said the sale will have an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter.

Earlier in May this year, the Oslo-listed firm offloaded PSVs Far Scotia and Far Splendour.