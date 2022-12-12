Solstad Offshore sells CSV out of offshore sector

Solstad Offshore has sold its offshore construction support vessel Normand Jarl .

The Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator said its subsidiary Normand Ships offloaded the 2013-built vessel to an unnamed buyer outside the offshore sector.

Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2023 and Solstad should recognise a gain on the sale of around $42m in the same quarter.

As of September 30, Solstad’s owned and operated fleet stood at 86 vessels, of which 80 were in operation. The CSV fleet consisted of 26 ships which delivered utilisation of 93% in Q3.