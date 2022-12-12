EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore sells CSV out of offshore sector

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 12, 2022
0 55 Less than a minute
Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore has sold its offshore construction support vessel Normand Jarl.

The Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator said its subsidiary Normand Ships offloaded the 2013-built vessel to an unnamed buyer outside the offshore sector.

Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2023 and Solstad should recognise a gain on the sale of around $42m in the same quarter.

As of September 30, Solstad’s owned and operated fleet stood at 86 vessels, of which 80 were in operation. The CSV fleet consisted of 26 ships which delivered utilisation of 93% in Q3.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 12, 2022
0 55 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button