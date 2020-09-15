Solstad Offshore takes a step towards carbon neutral target

Norwegian OSV operator Solstad Offshore has entered into a cooperation agreement with Westcon Power & Automation, a provider of hybrid and fully electric solutions, to develop environmental and sustainable technologies for its fleet.

According to the company, it has installed green battery hybrid packages onboard seven vessels and facilitated for numerous vessels to connect to shore power.

Solstad said the agreement with Westcon will bring the company one step closer to its ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“To reach climate neutral operations by 2050 is an ambitious target. Year to date we have achieved a decarbonisation of 20% and we are continuously evaluating measures of improvement through our sustainability program. This frame agreement is a steppingstone to reach our target including UN sustainable development goals 13 – Climate action,” said Tor Inge Dale, chief operating officer of Solstad.

Solstad Offshore is one of the largest offshore vessel operator in the world with a fleet of more than 100 vessels.