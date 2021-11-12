EuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore trims fleet with fresh PSV sale

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 12, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Solstad

Fleet trimming presses on at Norway’s Solstad Offshore with the sale of 14-year-old platform supply vessel Rem Provider. The buyer and the price for the Norwegian-flagged PSV were not revealed.

Delivery of the 2007-built vessel has already taken place and should result in an immaterial accounting effect for Solstad’s fourth-quarter numbers. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates that Rem Provider is worth around $3.25m.

The fresh sale is the second one reported by the Oslo-listed shipowner this week. On Tuesday, Solstad announced the sale and delivery of the 2001-built construction support vessel Far Saga. Brazil’s Oceanica Engenharia has been identified as the buyer, while the price tag has not been disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 12, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button