Solstad Offshore trims fleet with fresh PSV sale

Fleet trimming presses on at Norway’s Solstad Offshore with the sale of 14-year-old platform supply vessel Rem Provider . The buyer and the price for the Norwegian-flagged PSV were not revealed.

Delivery of the 2007-built vessel has already taken place and should result in an immaterial accounting effect for Solstad’s fourth-quarter numbers. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates that Rem Provider is worth around $3.25m.

The fresh sale is the second one reported by the Oslo-listed shipowner this week. On Tuesday, Solstad announced the sale and delivery of the 2001-built construction support vessel Far Saga. Brazil’s Oceanica Engenharia has been identified as the buyer, while the price tag has not been disclosed.