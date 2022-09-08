Solstad Offshore wins another CSV charter

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has won a new contract for the 2002-built construction support vessel Normand Mermaid .

The deal with an undisclosed value is in direct continuation of the present charter and is expected to keep the vessel fully utilised to the second quarter of 2025, with one optional year thereafter.

Dutch surveyor Fugro chartered the Normand Mermaid last November for a period of 16 months firm. The vessel will continue to be utilised for geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

Earlier this month the Oslo-listed firm secured contract extensions and a new contract with an undisclosed client in West Africa for the construction support vessel Normand Energy.