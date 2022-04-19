Solstad scores $26m in new vessel contracts

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad has bagged multiple new contracts for its platform supply vessels and anchor handlers worth NOK230m ($26.3m), excluding options.

The Oslo-listed company has fixed the PSVs Normand Tantalus, Normand Serenade, Normand Springer and Normand Arctic to undisclosed operators in both the UK and Norway for a combined firm duration of around 500 days, with additional options thereafter. The contracts will commence during the second and third quarters of 2022.

In addition, Solstad sealed multiple project deals for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels currently trading in the North Sea spot market. The contracts have a combined firm utilisation of 350 days, with additional options attached. Commencement is also set for the second and third quarters of this year in the North Sea, the US Gulf and West Africa.

“The market for offshore vessels continues to improve with strong demand from oil & gas, in addition to an increasing demand from renewable energy activity,” Solstad Offshore said in a filing.