EuropeOffshore

Solstad seals long-term PSV charter with Aker BP

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 11, 2022
0 21 Less than a minute
Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad has bagged a charter deal from compatriot operator Aker BP for the large platform supply vessel Normand Arctic.

The 2012-built PSV will support Aker BP’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf for a firm duration of 15 months.

The contract, which is a part of the existing frame agreement between Aker BP and Oslo-listed Solstad, will commence during the fourth quarter of this year. 

The financial terms of the deal have not been revealed. In April, Solstad announced multiple new contracts with unnamed operators for its platform suppliers and anchor handlers worth NOK230m ($26.3m), excluding options. The deals included the Normand Arctic.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 11, 2022
0 21 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button