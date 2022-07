Norwegian shipowner Solstad Offshore announced that Italian cabling giant Prysmian has exercised the option to extend the firm contract for the 2010-built construction support vessel Normand Pacific by one year.

The Oslo-listed company said the firm period will expire on December 31, 2023, and Prysmian has the option to extend the contract for one year beyond the firm period.

The Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since August 2016.