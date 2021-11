Oslo-listed OSV player Solstad Offshore has won a contract from Ithaca Energy for the 2003-built platform supply vessel Far Symphony .

The contract, with an undisclosed value, is set to commence this month and last for a period of one year firm, with further options up to one year.

The Norwegian-flagged vessel will be supporting Ithaca’s UK North Sea operations. The vessel was previously on long-term employment with Fairfield Energy and most recently on a short-term supply run for Enquest.