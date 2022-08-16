Solstad secures vessel contracts in Norway and Brazil

Norwegian OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has secured more work in Norway and Brazil for two of its anchor handling tug supply vessels.

Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for the 2007-built large AHTS Normand Ferking to November 2023.

The vessel has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Equinor has an additional one-year option left in the contract.

In addition, the 2005-built AHTS Normand Topazio has been fixed to Enauta Energia in Brazil for 300 days to support drilling and production activities at the Atlanta field in the Santos Basin. The contract is set to start in the third quarter of 2022 and comes with 220 days of options attached. Financial details have not been disclosed.