Solstad secures work for CSV quartet

Norwegian OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has been awarded four new contracts in the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors for four of its subsea construction support vessels.

The contracts cover North Europe, West Africa and Asia with a combined firm utilisation of 410 days and additional options attached.

The majority of work will be carried out during the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023 by the CSVs Normand Australis, Normand Fortress, Normand Frontier and Normand Navigator.

The deals are worth about NOK260m ($26.7m) in total, including additional services, such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), walk-to-work systems and project support, Solstad said in a regulatory filing.