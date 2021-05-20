EuropeOffshore

Solstad settles charter termination dispute with Saipem

Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore and Saipem have settled all claims and counterclaims related to the time charter of 2016-built construction support vessel Normand Maximus.

Norwegian vessel owner received a notice of early termination of the charter party for the vessel in September last year, and has been in a dispute with Saipem on payment of the termination fee.

The settlement, announced on Thursday, entitles Normand Maximus Operations, subsidiary of Solstad, to a payment of $48,25m, which equals around 96% of the company’s gross claim.

Solstad said it is now in talks for a long-term solution for the lease financing arrangements for the vessel.

