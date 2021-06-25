Somaliland lays the groundwork for a 2m teu port

Dubai’s DP World has commissioned a new container terminal at Berbera Port in Somaliland as Africa’s east coast transforms to welcome ever larger boxships.

The new terminal was opened by Muse Bihi Abdi, president of Somaliland, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World. The event also included the groundbreaking for the Berbera Economic Zone, the first phase of which is under construction.

The new container terminal – with a draft of 17m and a quay of 400 m – increases the port’s container capacity from 150,000 teu to 500,000 teu annually.

DP World has committed to investing up to $442m to develop and expand Berbera into a 2m teu port.

Bin Sulayem commented: “Our further expansion of the port in a second phase, and its integration with the special economic zone we are developing along the Berbera Corridor, reflects our confidence in Berbera and intent to develop it into a significant, world-class centre of trade. It will be a viable, efficient and competitive option for trade in the region, especially for Ethiopian transit cargo.”