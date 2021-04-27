Some clarity amidst the carbon confusion

It’s been a busy few weeks in the world of combatting climate change. Top of the list was the meeting between the US and China’s special climate envoys in Shanghai. The closed door meeting led to a communique stating that the world’s top two polluters are committed to working together to uphold the 2016 Paris climate change agreement. Now let’s see some action. This came the same week as a report stating the China must shut 600 coal-fired power stations in the next decade to meet emissions targ...