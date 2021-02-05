Songa Container fetches bumper price for post-panamax boxship

Arne Blystad’s Songa Container has announced the sale of 2013-built post-panamax boxship Songa Toscana .

The vessel was sold for $42.3m, far in excess of the $32.7m valuation according to both VesselsValue and MSI. The buyer was not named.

According to Songa’s Q3 2020 financial report, the vessel has yet to be fitted with a scrubber and the decision was made last year to indefinitely postpone installation. A standard special survey is due to be carried out this quarter, and it is not yet known whether the scrubber will be fitted during the drydocking.

The Yangzijiang-built ship is currently on charter to Taiwan’s TS Lines at $17,700 per day according to VesselsValue.

Delivery to the new owner is scheduled at the end of the charter, and is scheduled to complete before the end of March.