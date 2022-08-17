Source Energie unveils plans for second gigawatt-scale hydrogen producing floating wind project

UK developer Source Energie is pressing ahead with plans for a second gigawatt-scale floating wind farm that would produce hydrogen offshore and deliver the gas back to shore via pipeline.

The London-headquartered firm, which is seeking to use ERM Dolphyn technology to develop a 300MW floating wind-powered hydrogen plant in the Celtic Sea by 2028 and a GW expansion in the 2030s, has now unveiled a separate GW scale wind farm that would be developed in a similar phased approach, also potentially using the same technology.

The Crown Estate in July named five zones for floating offshore wind energy generation projects in the Celtic Sea to be tendered in the 2023 auction, with the aim of delivering 4GW of energy by 2035. Source Energie said its two potential projects, named Dylan and Myrddin, are aligned between the Crown Estate’s search areas 1 and 3, confirming that the locations offer good energy generating conditions.

Kevin Lynch, CEO of Source Energie. said: “Offshore wind is now more important than ever and Source Energie is excited to see the plans in the Celtic Sea become more tangible with The Crown Estate announcing the key target areas for large scale floating wind projects. The Celtic Sea is a strategic location for power generation with optimal conditions for floating offshore wind projects. We look forward to working with all the relevant stakeholders to take our plans forward.”

Dolphyn’s electrolysis technology is also planned for the Salamander floating wind project on the Scottish coast being developed by a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Ørsted and Subsea 7. The hydrogen produced by Dolphyn is returned to shore via pipeline, where it can be used for power generation, transport, industrial use and heating.

“The Dylan and Myrddin projects being advanced by Source Energie will enable Dolphyn to take a world leading position in offshore low carbon hydrogen production, helping the UK to achieve its net zero ambitions, whilst also improving its energy security,” noted ERM Dolphyn director Steve Matthews.