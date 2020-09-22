South Africa plans ship recycling site on its west coast

South Africa is planning to create a Hong Kong Convention compliant ship recycling facility on its west coast.

The site – to be called 34South – will be located in the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone, offering a prime location for end-of-life vessels passing through the Cape of Good Hope and bypassing the tolls of the Suez Canal.

The 34South facility will use a ship lifting system, ensuring that vessels are decommissioned in an environmentally safe manner compared to the beaching method widely used in south Asia.

The 34South planned facility is supported by the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, as its largest shareholder.