South Korea tightens marine fuel legislation

May 8th, 2020

From the start of September, South Korea will demand vessels berthing and anchoring at its major ports such as Incheon, Yeosu, Busan and Ulsan, to burn bunker fuel with a sulphur content no higher than 0.1%. This will eventually be expanded in 2022 as South Korea will become an emission control area which will require all vessels travelling in its territorial to burn 0.1%.

Alphatanker, part of AXS Marine, is reporting the country’s largest refiner – SK Innovation – is due to commission a 40,000 barrels per day desulfurization unit over the next few months which will be capable of producing low sulphur marine fuels.

