South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund backs Hyundai Heavy with new $900m acquisition vehicle

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 24, 2021
Korea, Inc is rallying to ensure it ensure it has global shipbuilding champions for further generations. Korea Investment Corp (KIC), South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund, has signed a deal with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the country’s top shipbuilding group, to jointly invest KRW1trn ($900m) in mergers and acquisitions of global companies in areas including artificial intelligence, autonomous ships and hydrogen fuel cells.

HHI is closing in on completing a merger with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and is leading research and development into many of the next generation of ships. It faces stiff competition from China, where Beijing has merged its two state-run shipbuilding groups to create a behemoth with a similar scale to HHI.

