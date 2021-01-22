Sovcomflot and Total seal long-term LNG carrier deal

Russia’s Sovcomflot (SCF) has sealed a seven-year time charter agreement with Total for a newbuild 174,000-cbm LNG carrier, with options available for up to two additional vessels.

The new vessel is the latest in a series of SCF’s new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carriers, and will be fitted with an X-DF propulsion system. It will also be fitted with a hull air lubrication system.

Igor Tonkovidov, president and CEO of SCF, commented: “We are pleased that SCF Group’s shipbuilding programme will be supplemented with a new gas carrier that meets all the current international standards regarding environmental protection, as well as the Charterer’s requirements for energy efficiency, quality and navigational safety.

“We are grateful to our valued partners at Total for the opportunity to participate in this interesting project which extends further our cooperation in LNG transportation with one of the world’s leading international energy companies.”

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.