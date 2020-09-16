Sovcomflot closes in on $500m Moscow IPO

Sovocmflot, Russia’s largest shipowner, has floated the idea of listing on the Moscow Exchange again.

The state-run company has long toyed with pushing ahead with an initial public offering with the Putin administration keen to raise funds by privatising many state-owned companies.

Reuters is reporting that Sovcomflot is now eyeing to raise at least $500m, in a local listing, which would value the company at around $10bn.

VTB Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Sberbank CIB, JP Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, Sovcomflot said.

Sovcomflot owns a fleet of 103 vessels according to VesselsValue, made up of 78 tankers, 11 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carriers and 10 OSVs. It also has another eight vessels on order.